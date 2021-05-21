newsbreak-logo
St. Louis distributor, and one of the region’s largest private companies, to go public

By Vince Brennan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA St. Louis distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products announced Friday that it will go public through an initial public offering. Core & Main, based in Maryland Heights and one of the region’s largest private companies with $3.4 billion in annual revenue, filed a registration statement with a form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission detailing its intention to go public.

