St. Louis distributor, and one of the region’s largest private companies, to go public
A St. Louis distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products announced Friday that it will go public through an initial public offering. Core & Main, based in Maryland Heights and one of the region’s largest private companies with $3.4 billion in annual revenue, filed a registration statement with a form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission detailing its intention to go public.www.bizjournals.com