Fisker and Sharp on Monday announced an agreement to develop and product interior interface technologies for up to four upcoming electric vehicles. The agreement would mean that Sharp will supply screens and other components, with “class-leading resolution balanced with optimized power consumption,” to a series of upcoming Fisker models. Included in the agreement with Sharp are the Ocean SUV, due to be built by Magna for a late-2022 market arrival; an affordable $30,000 electric vehicle resulting from Project PEAR, due in the fourth quarter of 2023; and “potentially two additional Fisker vehicles.”