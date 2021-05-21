Amazon’s anthology series Solos brings a spectacular cast to mediocre sci-fi

"I am alone." Prime Video has revealed an official trailer for a new streaming series called Solos, featuring seven unique character-driven stories. Essentially seven "short films" packaged as a streaming series, each one starring one celebrity actor, each one only about their journey. This fascinating Prime series is created by David Weil, who also created the series "Hunters" previously. Each character will set off on a thrilling adventure in an uncertain future and they'll come to reckon that even during our most isolated moments, we are all connected through the human experience. The seven episodes of Solos star: Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Helen Mirren, Constance Wu, and Dan Stevens. I wasn't expecting much from this, but the footage got my attention! Helen Mirren in a spaceship?! What! Tons of crazy cool sets and big ideas in here. I'm curious! Definitely want to check it out.