Las Vegas Expert Picks: NBA, MLB, NHL, Tennis

By Benjamin Eckstein
oddsshark.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVegas veteran Benjamin Eckstein, author of America’s Line, brings three decades of experience to make weekly picks in his “Ecks & Bacon” column. Las Vegas - One more Play-In and we're gonna roll with Golden State -3 over Memphis. If you see -3.5, PLZ buy the hook down to -3. The Warriors came into the game on Wednesday night against the Lakers on a gorgeous 6-0 roll, straight up and against the spread. Sure they lost to L.A., but did cover a +5.5 point spot. And nothing wrong with a loss AT Los Angeles, when both LeBron and Anthony Davis are in the starting five. Last time we looked, the Grizzlies did NOT have anyone named LeBron or A.D.

