Lebanon, PA

Henry James “Jim” Shaffer, Jr. (1936-2021)

By Clauser Funeral Home
lebtown.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHenry James “Jim” Shaffer, Jr, 84, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at Cedar Haven Healthcare Center in Lebanon, PA. Jim was born on September 17, 1936, in Scranton, PA. He was the son of the late Henry James Shaffer Sr and Mary V. (Messersmith) McKinney. Jim graduated from Warren Easton High School in New Orleans, Louisiana, where he played football and baseball. Upon graduation, Jim enlisted in the United States Navy serving from (1954-1957), on a submarine rescue ship during the Korean War. He was the former owner and operator of the Lafayette Hotel in Lebanon, and when he wasn’t there you could find him on a local golf course, watching football, or any sporting event on television.

lebtown.com
