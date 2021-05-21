807 Holly St, Richmond City, VA 23220
Welcome to this lovely Oregon Hill home located just blocks away from some of the areas best restaurants and majestic views of the city skyline and James River. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo with detached garage, granite counter tops, hardwood throughout the first floor, primary and guest bedroom both have their own full bath. The community park is just steps away from your front door. Endless outdoor activities such as biking, hiking, kayaking , concerts and events are at your fingertips!richmond.com