Last August, Stephen Hunt, director of the United Steelworkers in Western Canada, asked for an urgent meeting with British Columbia Premier John Horgan. With construction starting on the $1.4-billion project to replace the Pattullo Bridge — which spans the Fraser River just southeast of Vancouver, and stands out as one of the larger infrastructure projects in the country — Hunt, along with other leaders from the USW, urged Horgan to buy the steel for the bridge from a Canadian producer.