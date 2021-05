Costco is a giant name in the retail industry that has garnered a huge fan following across the U.S. in the past several decades. As noted on the official website, there are more than 100 million members that are a part of the company and support its mission. The brand's co-founder and former CEO, Jim Sinegal, is a perceptive man who knew exactly what he was getting into when he helped launch the first stores up until his retirement in 2011, according to Georgetown University. As he told students at GU's School of Business, "Selling merchandise at low prices is something that anybody can do. The secret is to do that and make a profit."