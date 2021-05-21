Students create petition due to dissatisfaction with President Tetlow’s response to Fr. Dziak abuse allegations

Freshmen Maggie Leonard and Liv Madden alongside others organized a walkout on Friday, May 14, to show support for Vice Principal Dr. Leonard and to protest and bring attention to the lack of women in the district’s administration. Students voiced frustration after hearing Dr. Leonard had been once again denied the principal position at East and that the job had gone to Jason Peres, an assistant principal in the Blue Valley district. Many students and parents, who supported Leonard and her leadership, commented on social media that they were saddened but not entirely surprised to hear the position had been given to a man. “Y’all had a committed, proven and respected leader of the Lancer community in Dr. Leonard…this is appalling,” Former East staff member David Muhammad comments. The comment received 68 likes and several replies. “THIS. Incredibly sad, but not surprised at all,” Abby Margolin replies. District Parent Melanie Apodaca commented on the same instagram post, “Another white man without the credentials of the woman he jumped over. Did I mention she has years of commitment to the district?” The comment received 98 likes. In a district with only one female principal out of the eleven middle and high schools, students walked out of their seventh period classes to protest the standard.