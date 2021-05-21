MLGW cannot take calls or process payments due to technical problems
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water provides power to a huge swath of customers, but even MLGW is not immune to technical issues. Because MLGW systems temporarily are down, they are not able to take calls from customers or process payments. Also, the utility company said, disconnections are suspended until the issue is resolved. They will provide updates on their social media accounts, and Local 24 News will update as well.