Though Prince Harry had an unconventional childhood, he is adamant on being the best parent to his son, Archie, and his daughter, who is due this summer. "There is no blame, I don’t think we should be pointing a finger or blaming anybody. Certainly when it comes to parenting, if I have experienced some sort of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering perhaps my father or my parents have suffered, I am going to make sure I break that cycle so I don’t pass it on," the 36-year-old told Dax Shepard on the actor's podcast. "There is a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway."