Cornwall, PA

Richard George Boyer (1932-2021)

By Clauser Funeral Home
lebtown.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard George Boyer, 88, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, in Cornwall, PA. Richard, formerly of Richland, PA, was the husband of June I. Boyer, married 60 years. He was born the son of the late Calvin and Elsie (Miller) Boyer, in Wernersville, PA. Richard served in the United States Army from 1953-1955. He worked for the railroad for over 35 years. Richard was a member of Grace UCC Richland and enjoyed working for the church. He also enjoyed hunting, bird watching and nature, once planting over 100 trees on Pennsylvania State Game Lands.

lebtown.com
