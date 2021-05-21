newsbreak-logo
Stories of Standards—Oleo

By Linda Hillshafer
kuvo.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStories of Stands is presented by host Rodney Franks on weekday mornings at 7:50 and 8:50 am. Tune in to learn about the history and to hear our favorite versions “Oleo.”. Sonny Rollins brought three songs in 1954 to a recording session with Miles Davis’ Modern Jazz Giants, one of which was “Oleo.” The other two were “Airegin” and “Doxy.” Within a very short time, all three were recognized as jazz standards. Rollins had written “Oleo” using chords from George Gershwin’s “I Got Rhythm” as a base, a method known as “contrafact” or “rhythm change.” Miles Davis was quoted as saying “He…rewrote them right in the studio. He would be tearing off a piece of paper and writing down a bar or a note or a chord… One tune he wrote was ‘Oleo.’ He got the title from oleomargarine, which was a big thing then, a cheap butter substitute.” Davis first recorded an extended solo using the Harmon mute on this recording of “Oleo.”

