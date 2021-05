We are more aware these days about the state of bee welfare than we have been before. It’s a fact that bees are incredibly important to the environment and to our own food supply. Helping to keep bees around just requires a few thoughtful choices. Choosing plants to attract bees in containers doesn’t require any garden space, just a sunny spot outside. Planting a container usually involves picking plants to fill the three roles of thriller, filler, and spiller to give a container height and depth and to visually anchor it in the landscape. Perennials, annuals, and even dwarf shrubs all make great selections for containers.