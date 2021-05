ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The COVID-19 vaccine may be available to children ages 12 and up as early as Thursday in New York. The CDC is expected to give final approval of its use in young people ages 12 through 15 on Wednesday and then Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a state panel will promptly review the research and findings but parents should be able to walk-in or schedule an appointment for a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for their child, on Thursday.