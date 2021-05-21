WATCH LIVE: Biden Holds Joint Press Conference With South Korean President
President Joe Biden is holding a joint press conference with South Korea President Moon Jae-in Friday afternoon. The presser comes a day after the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The president spoke Thursday on the ceasefire and said, “I believe the Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely and securely and enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and democracy. My administration will continue our quiet, relentless diplomacy toward that end.”www.mediaite.com