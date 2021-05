Diamondbacks pitcher Taylor Widener will come off the injured list for Arizona and is scheduled to pitch for the D-backs on Sunday, manager Torey Lovullo said on Saturday. “I’m definitely very excited to come back,” Widener said. “It’s a long season. All these teams, there’s a lot of guys that are injured throughout the league right now. And we’ve just hit a little bump in the road right now and we’re going to turn things around soon.”