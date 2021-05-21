newsbreak-logo
Tag Heuer Monaco Titan SE Watch

uncrate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA portion of the proceeds from Hublot's limited edition watch will go to protect endangered rhinos. $24,100. Shinola's newest timepiece is a chronograph inspired by the golden age of stock car racing. $2,995. Adidas Ultraboost 5.0 DNA Pride Shoes. Pride month is just weeks away. To keep the celebration comfortable,...

uncrate.com
Carsacquiremag.com

Tag Heuer releases a limited edition Carrera with a teal dial

Tag Heuer launches a new Carrera with a special edition that brings a teal-colored sunray brushed dial to the iconic chronograph while azurage-finished counters add a subtle touch of contrast. The watch features a 39mm polished stainless steel case and is powered by Tag's Caliber Heuer 02 automatic movement, which features green accents, an 80-hour power reserve, and a vertical clutch and column wheel. Completing the watch is a black alligator leather strap with a polished steel buckle.
ablogtowatch.com

TAG Heuer Unveils Carrera Green Special Edition Watch

Green is, beyond a doubt, the color of the moment in luxury watchmaking. The past few years have seen the color become a wildly popular alternative to the traditional array of black, white, and blue dials that usually dominate the enthusiast landscape, and while brands have clamored to join in on this colorful trend, the field of recent green designs has shown an impressive amount of variety. Where most blue dials tend to offer some shade of navy, the green dial boom has seen everything from military-inspired olive drabs to electric lime-green hues and deep, luxuriant forest-green tones. TAG Heuer is one of the most prolific contributors to this trend, and its own recent takes on the color clearly illustrate this diversity. The brand’s latest green dial design brings a deep, sophisticated tone to the vintage-oriented Carrera chronograph line, offering an intriguing and sartorial bridge between vintage and modern aesthetic cues. The new TAG Heuer Carrera Green Special Edition takes a refined and clean approach to the current green dial phenomenon, combining this new style with elements from some of the marque’s most celebrated recent vintage reissues.
LifestyleFratello Watches

Wrist Game or Crying Shame: TAG Heuer Formula 1 Professional

Wrist Game or Crying Shame is here and you’ll soon see that we aren’t afraid to plumb the depths to find inexpensive and intriguing watches. Let’s see if today’s TAG Heuer Formula 1 Professional represents a good catch. But first…. Last week, I discussed the JLC Geophysic 1958 and my...
Lifestylecyclingtips.com

Watch-watch: Swedish brand Bravur releases pretty pink Giro-themed timepiece

Here at CyclingTips, we’ve been attentive onlookers at the intersection of luxury watches and professional cycling for some time. We’ve covered Julian Alaphilippe’s US$120,500 timepiece. We’ve reported on the regional geopolitical ramifications of Richard Mille’s sponsorship changes. We’ve watched Tadej Pogacar being forced to give up his personal Breitling endorsement – before, awkwardly, winning two forbidden Breitling watches at the UAE Tour.
Carswatchtime.com

Now Closed! A Review of the TAG Heuer Carrera Sport Chronograph

Carrera models encasing the manufacture Calibre Heuer 02 have been available since 2018, but the series lacked a classic version with a closed dial. Now TAG Heuer has closed that gap in the line in an attractive way. with the Carrera Sport Chronograph, which we review in this feature from our March-April 2021 issue.
Carsablogtowatch.com

IWC Debuts Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition AMG

The partnership between IWC and German performance car and motorsports juggernaut Mercedes-AMG is one of the longest-running current automotive relationships in the luxury watch industry, running continuously since 2004. For its latest entry in this extensive brand partnership, IWC has gone far beyond a simple nod on the dial, substantially overhauling its signature pilot chronograph design with a subtle monochrome racing look and new technical features. The new standard production IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition AMG steps beyond the usual limited edition tie-in watch bounds to create a piece that advances the 43mm Pilot’s Chronograph line into the future, while delivering a finely balanced mix of stylistic refinement and aggression.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Sleek Sophisticated Luxury Watches

Breitling's latest luxury watch collection debuts the classy 44 mm Super Chronomat, which comes in multiple styles. The Super Chronomat collection includes two versions of the watch: a standard version and a version equipped with a convenient four-year calendar. Building off of the features of the earlier B01, the slightly larger luxury watch has a sophisticated exterior with an elegantly textured band.
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

Patek Philippe's $7.8 Million Masterpiece & Other Highlights From the Geneva Watch Auction: XIII

“And now, the big collectors start to get serious!” Aurel Bacs, the main auctioneer at Phillips Geneva Watch Auction XIII, exclaimed as a certain Cartier timepiece surpassed $300,000. While the remark was in reference to that specific Cartier, it could’ve applied at any point to Phillips’ first flagship watch auction of the year, held this past weekend in Geneva.
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Luxury Moon-Tracking Timepieces

The IMPERIALE Moonphase from Swiss watchmaking company Chopard brings together form and function in a luxurious wearable. The stylish 36mm watch has an 18-carat gold casing with an Aventurine glass dial set with diamonds. The watch's back is clear sapphire crystal, and the deep blue watchband is made of opulent alligator leather.
Lifestylebaltimorenews.net

5 Luxurious Tag Heuer Wristwatches You Might Want to Check Out

Choosing the right wristwatch brand is always a challenge, but you can narrow down your options by determining what qualities are most important to you. Some companies pride themselves on precision timekeeping, while others offer extensive warranties and customer service. It's up to you which features matter more!. Tag Heuer,...
Beauty & FashionFashion Gone Rogue

8 Reasons Why Rolex Is Still the Best Luxury Watch Brand

If you are an avid watch collector, you’ll know that there’s a long list of luxury watch brands to choose from. It is usually made of different designs and with different materials that will surely fit everyone’s preference. However, the problem of having too many choices in the market is the ability to choose which among the prominent luxury watch brands you should purchase.
Forbes

The Piaget Rose Blooms On Limited-Edition Watches And Rings

Yves Piaget, scion of the Piaget watch and jewelry company, loves roses. As a child growing up in La Côte-aux-Fées, Switzerland, he was fascinated by the wildflowers around him. “I remember with affection the wild roses that we called églantines. They would grow at altitudes of 1,000 meters,” he says. Roses became a lifelong passion, and in 1976, Yves was invited to join the Geneva international new rose competition jury. His dedication was recognized in 1982 when the winning flower in the competition was christened the Yves Piaget Rose. Today, the rose is a recurring motif in the brand’s jewelry and watch collections, and this week Piaget is introducing two limited edition rings and four watches crafted to resemble Yves’ favorite flower used carved gems, engraved gold and enamel.
Shoppinguncrate.com

Daniel Arsham x Six N. Five NFT Collection

The iconic Lamborghini Countach sit beneath an LA palm in this black and white framed print. $249+. Two legendary New York artists are the subject of this framed print that was taken in 1984. $249+. Liquid Death No Brainer. Canned water company Liquid Death hired the best minds in science...
LifestyleGear Patrol

How to Buy a Vintage Watch

How does one break into the confusing, esoteric world of watch nerdery? Our new column, “How to Be a Watch Guy,” aims to answer all your new watch guy questions, and help you navigate the always exciting — but sometimes intimidating, complicated, and pricey — world of watches. A vintage...
Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

Official Look at the Nike Air VaporMax Plus Muted Pink

The Nike Air VaporMax Plus is slated to drop in more colorways for summer as it’s now introduced in a muted pink iteration. Stylish and simple, the low-top model bears the pastel hue across its molded neoprene upper and the distinct wavy cage overlay. More light pink adorns the toe cap and mid-foot shank, while a white mudguard and the signature VaporMax tooling rounds out the solid two-tone design.
InsideHook

Deal: A Handful of Shinola’s Most Interesting Watches Are on Sale

Preceding last Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix, Shinola released the racing-inspired Canfield Speedway, their first-ever automatic chronograph, complete with a tachymeter and rainbow liveried dial, which sold out of the first run of 250 with lightning speed. It’s a good reminder that the Detroit brand is worth following, but also that their regular production timepieces are worth a second look, especially as a handful of them are currently on sale at Nordstrom.
Beauty & Fashionablogtowatch.com

Hands-On: Casio G-Shock ‘Casi-Oak’ GA2100SKE-7A Transparent Series Watch

Casio has been selling out of some of its most popular watches lately, and one of the hottest models is the humble but slick-looking Casio G-Shock GA2100SKE-7A. I knew it was hot when at least a few of my otherwise well-connected watch hobbyist friends messaged me asking if they knew where they could buy one. The GA2100SKE-7A isn’t a limited edition, but Casio quickly sold out of at least the first batch — it is entirely up to them if they will make more.
Beauty & Fashiontheplunge.com

EstateDiamondJewelry.com Review: Best for Locating Rare Vintage Rings

The site specializes in Edwardian, Art Deco, and mid-20th century engagement rings. Company also creates rings “in the style of” or “vintage-inspired.”. Most of products are one-of-a-kind and sell out quickly. Selection. The site offers a huge selection of vintage jewelry including earrings and wedding bands alongside unique engagement rings...
Beauty & Fashionwatchtime.com

A Worthy Update: The Patek Philippe Calatrava “Clous De Paris” Ref. 6119

As was widely expected, Patek Philippe made major headlines with its first go-round as an exhibitor at Watches & Wonders. First, the Swiss manufacture famously capped off it Nautilus collection with the Ref. 5711/1A-01, a green-dialed steel variation to replace the highly-demanded, blue-dialed Ref. 5711/1A. Behind that launch, it introduced the Ref. 5236P-001 In-Line Perpetual Calendar, a timepiece that brought an all-new type of perpetual calendar display to the venerable Calatrava collection. All good things come in threes, as the proverb says, so today we take a look at the third of Patek’s notable releases this year, and perhaps the most classically elegant: the Calatrava “Clous De Paris” Ref. 6119.