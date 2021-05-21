Tag Heuer Monaco Titan SE Watch

Green is, beyond a doubt, the color of the moment in luxury watchmaking. The past few years have seen the color become a wildly popular alternative to the traditional array of black, white, and blue dials that usually dominate the enthusiast landscape, and while brands have clamored to join in on this colorful trend, the field of recent green designs has shown an impressive amount of variety. Where most blue dials tend to offer some shade of navy, the green dial boom has seen everything from military-inspired olive drabs to electric lime-green hues and deep, luxuriant forest-green tones. TAG Heuer is one of the most prolific contributors to this trend, and its own recent takes on the color clearly illustrate this diversity. The brand’s latest green dial design brings a deep, sophisticated tone to the vintage-oriented Carrera chronograph line, offering an intriguing and sartorial bridge between vintage and modern aesthetic cues. The new TAG Heuer Carrera Green Special Edition takes a refined and clean approach to the current green dial phenomenon, combining this new style with elements from some of the marque’s most celebrated recent vintage reissues.