Premier League

Klopp waiting on 9-goal injured Liverpool star who could be available for pivotal Crystal Palace clash

By Farrell Keeling
empireofthekop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is reportedly a possibility that Liverpool forward Diogo Jota could be available for the Reds’ upcoming clash against Crystal Palace this weekend. This comes from the Independent, who claim that Jurgen Klopp is waiting to discover whether the Portuguese, who has registered nine league goals this term, can overcome a foot injury that was not deemed to be as severe as first thought.

www.empireofthekop.com
