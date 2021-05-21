Klopp waiting on 9-goal injured Liverpool star who could be available for pivotal Crystal Palace clash
There is reportedly a possibility that Liverpool forward Diogo Jota could be available for the Reds’ upcoming clash against Crystal Palace this weekend. This comes from the Independent, who claim that Jurgen Klopp is waiting to discover whether the Portuguese, who has registered nine league goals this term, can overcome a foot injury that was not deemed to be as severe as first thought.www.empireofthekop.com