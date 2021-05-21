Captiva's 'Bubble Room' still captivates with unique décor

FOOD & THOUGHT 2 REPLACING FOUNDERS MARKET & BISTRO IN NORTH NAPLES. Food & Thought 2 will replace The Founders Market & Bistro, which permanently closed last month in North Naples. The new all-organic market and restaurant is targeted to launch Oct. 1 in Fountain Park retail center at 7941 Airport-Pulling Road, also formerly home to Calistoga and the Original Pancake House. Oakes Farms founder Alfie Oakes is partnering with The Founders’ owner Randy Johns on the new local food venture. Oakes operates the original Food & Thought, marketed as “The Organic General Store,” in the Gateway of Naples retail center at 2132 Tamiami Trail N. Established in 2005, Food & Thought features a 100% organic produce market, cafe, juice bar, coffee shop and retail health food store. Food & Thought 2 will have a restaurant and market, each in individual 6,000-square-foot buildings separated by a large courtyard. “We’re going to make use of every square inch we can,” says Dan St. Martin, general manager of Oakes Farms Seed to Table Market. Expect a change in decor, live music and a new menu, he said. “We want to turn it into what we are,” says St. Martin. “That market and restaurant are going to complement each other so much.”