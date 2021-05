As sunset creeps later and later into the evening, the Huntington is taking advantage of the extra daylight with this coveted after-hours series. Typically open on select dates and just for members, Summer Evening Strolls will be open to the public, too, and will extend the San Marino garden’s hours until 8pm from Friday through Sunday evenings, from Memorial Day to Labor Day (including those Monday holidays, too. Look our for tickets to be released every other Tuesday at noon beginning June 1.