Larry L. Zeller (1936-2021)

Larry L. Zeller, 85, of Palmyra, died on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Londonderry Village. He was born on Monday, March 9, 1936, to the late William Zeller and Hattie Zeller nee Meiser in Newmanstown. He was a veteran of the Air Force in the Korean War and was a life member of Kittatinny Hunting and Fishing Club, Williamstown American Legion, and was in the 148th Fighter Squadron in Spaatzfield, Reading. Larry enjoyed flying airplanes, was an avid deer hunter, and traveling.