For prisoners who have access to writing programs, putting words on a page offers a way to share experience, fear, and pain. Writing provides a new sense of self and identity to those who feel they are only otherwise identified by a number and a crime. The practice also encourages organization of ideas, self reflection, and a better understanding of why they committed acts that landed them behind bars. Prison inmate John J. Lennon immersed himself in his writing. He says it’s the most important thing he’s done, and it presents new challenges.