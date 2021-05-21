newsbreak-logo
Washington County, OH

Road closures planned in Warren Township

WTAP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - Anderson Rd C-2, located in Warren Township will be closed by the Washington County Engineers Office May 24-26 at the 11.714mm for culvert replacement. There will be no thru traffic. Those with additional questions are asked to call the Washington County Engineer’s Office at (740)...

