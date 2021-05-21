MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Friday, May 21 - Main Slate Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings KBO series. We finally saw a rain-free KBO slate Tuesday, a day which didn't feature much scoring in the majority of its games. Two games featured just a single run apiece, with the Twins defeating the DInos and the Wiz beating the Bears, both by 1-0 scores. Andrew Suarez struck out six in seven scoreless innings while allowing just two runs against the defending champions, while Odrisamer Despaigne struck out six in six scoreless frames against last year's runners up. Dan Straily had the best game of the day in the Giants' 4-3 win over the Eagles, however, as he struck out 12 over six innings while allowing just a single hit and no runs. If you wanted offense, Jeong Choi provided some in the Landers' 7-5 win over the Tigers, going 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBI, though your best bet was to grab as many Heroes as possible. Seven different players had multi-hit games for the Heroes as they blew out the Lions by a 15-3 score.