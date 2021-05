FanDuel brings us a solid slate tonight with nine games to build from on the NBA DFS main slate. The Kings will be a popular team stack in daily fantasy lineups as they take on the Pacers. From a betting perspective, the Bucks vs. Wizards game offers us the highest over/under total of the night. The following FREE NBA DFS picks for FanDuel fantasy basketball are based directly on Awesemo’s industry-leading premium projections for Wednesday, May 5. Early on, the cheat sheet looks at some great options like Robert Williams, plus some excellent NBA daily fantasy value plays.