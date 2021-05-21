newsbreak-logo
Hottest weather of 2021 on the way

wvlt.tv
 3 days ago
Wausau, WIWSAW

First Alert Weather : Stormy and muggy start to the work week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Another round of showers and some stronger thunderstorms on the way for late Monday afternoon and evening. While the severe weather threat remains low for Monday evening, there may be a few stronger storms that could produce wind gusts over 50 mph and hail up to 1″ in diameter across the northwestern part of Wisconsin.
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

Hot and dry weather this week with weekend humidity rising

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure located at the surface and centered just to the northwest of Florida will continue to dominate our forecast. Winds will stay out of the east or southeast for the next few days and turn to the west as the sea breeze develops each afternoon.
Presque Isle, MEwagmtv.com

Weather on the Web Monday, May 24th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Monday, everyone!. Plenty of sunshine today and comfortable conditions... as high pressure is off to our north and west, and we’re drawing in cooler air from Canada. We’re going to see high pressure in place over the next 24 hours... but warmer and slightly...
Columbia, SCWLTX.com

This could be the hottest week in Columbia since 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures will continue to climb this week with afternoon temperatures well into the 90s. Highs may be close to 100F by Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure over the southeastern US will maintain a pocket of heat over the southeast this week. This feature will limit rain chances until the later half of the week. There's a less than 20% chance of a passing rain cloud for the Midlands through Friday. This late spring heat wave could bring 98F by the middle of the week, which was the highest temperature all year in 2020.