Hottest weather of 2021 on the way

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures will continue to climb this week with afternoon temperatures well into the 90s. Highs may be close to 100F by Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure over the southeastern US will maintain a pocket of heat over the southeast this week. This feature will limit rain chances until the later half of the week. There's a less than 20% chance of a passing rain cloud for the Midlands through Friday. This late spring heat wave could bring 98F by the middle of the week, which was the highest temperature all year in 2020.