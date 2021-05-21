Hottest weather of 2021 on the way

View more in
Environment
Wausau, WI|WSAW
First Alert Weather : Stormy and muggy start to the work week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Another round of showers and some stronger thunderstorms on the way for late Monday afternoon and evening. While the severe weather threat remains low for Monday evening, there may be a few stronger storms that could produce wind gusts over 50 mph and hail up to 1″ in diameter across the northwestern part of Wisconsin.
Sarasota, FL|Mysuncoast.com
Hot and dry weather this week with weekend humidity rising
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure located at the surface and centered just to the northwest of Florida will continue to dominate our forecast. Winds will stay out of the east or southeast for the next few days and turn to the west as the sea breeze develops each afternoon.
Roanoke, VA|WSLS
Humidity, scattered storms to return following hottest weather of 2021
ROANOKE, Va. – Sunday was the hottest day of 2021 for parts of the area, but Monday won’t be quite as hot. It will be more humid, though, with high temperatures mainly in the low to mid 80s area-wide. A front will sag south, teaming up with our warm and...
Presque Isle, ME|wagmtv.com
Weather on the Web Monday, May 24th
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Monday, everyone!. Plenty of sunshine today and comfortable conditions... as high pressure is off to our north and west, and we’re drawing in cooler air from Canada. We’re going to see high pressure in place over the next 24 hours... but warmer and slightly...
Horry County, SC|WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Hottest weather so far this year arriving this week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Summer-like heat and humidity will continue to move in this week. Some of the coolest weather will arrive on Tuesday, but even then, we’re looking at the middle 80s along the Grand Strand and lower 90s inland. Heat and humidity really start to build through...
Columbia, SC|WLTX.com
This could be the hottest week in Columbia since 2019
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures will continue to climb this week with afternoon temperatures well into the 90s. Highs may be close to 100F by Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure over the southeastern US will maintain a pocket of heat over the southeast this week. This feature will limit rain chances until the later half of the week. There's a less than 20% chance of a passing rain cloud for the Midlands through Friday. This late spring heat wave could bring 98F by the middle of the week, which was the highest temperature all year in 2020.