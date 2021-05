One common misconception when it comes to getting a bigger butt is that you should be doing squats every time you work your lower body. The truth is, squats are a quad-dominant exercise, meaning that the quadriceps are the main muscles worked with the glutes getting worked secondary. If you're trying to get a bigger butt, you're going to have focus on building your glute muscles and do exercises that target the glutes like hip thrusts and lunges. You'll also more than likely have to eat in a caloric surplus to help you build and maintain your muscle mass. To help you get started, we've rounded up some of the best exercises you can do to improve your glute strength, and as a result, get a bigger butt.