The Best Vegetables and Flowers to Plant in August

If the idea of gardening in the summer isn't sitting well with you this year, or if you've just been too busy to actually start your garden, don't worry. The crisp fall season is a great time to grow a slew of vegetables and flowers, from vitamin-packed kale to striking irises. And yes, we'll admit it: you may have to be a bit more attentive and rely on more patience than usual during the cooler months, but the result — a successful garden — is well worth the effort. But in order to make your fall garden work as hard as possible, you'll need to start planting your favorite flowers and vegetables in August.