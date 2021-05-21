newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

The Best Vegetables and Flowers to Plant in August

By Monique Valeris
goodhousekeeping.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the idea of gardening in the summer isn't sitting well with you this year, or if you've just been too busy to actually start your garden, don't worry. The crisp fall season is a great time to grow a slew of vegetables and flowers, from vitamin-packed kale to striking irises. And yes, we'll admit it: you may have to be a bit more attentive and rely on more patience than usual during the cooler months, but the result — a successful garden — is well worth the effort. But in order to make your fall garden work as hard as possible, you'll need to start planting your favorite flowers and vegetables in August.

www.goodhousekeeping.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Plant#Late Summer#Nutritious Vegetables#Vitamin Packed Kale#Fall#Striking Irises#Time#August
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Gardening
Related
Gardeningthechronicle-online.com

Dandelions don’t deserve such a poor reputation

Dandelions have been given a bad name by gardeners who wish for a perfect lawn. But they are not the invasive weed most people believe them to be. They are a perennial herb, introduced to Canada and United States by Europeans. The settlers brought dandelions with them because they used the plant as a medicine and food crop.
GardeningDomaine

20 Best Patio Plants and Flowers That Will Thrive Outdoors

The great thing about a well-appointed patio is that it's like adding another room to your home. The other thing we love about patio season? Filling that outdoor space with a lush, colorful variety of warm-weather plants. Here are 20 of our favorite herbs, flowers, veggies, and ornamental shrubs to...
AgricultureJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Fish fertilizer can be a boon to plants

Shelves in gardening stores are stocked with an array of all sorts of fertilizers. Sometimes it may seem confusing which one to choose. I personally prefer the organic kinds of fertilizer to use in my gardening endeavors. Fish emulsion is a favorite. It is, indeed, 100% organic. This concoction is...
Gardeningnintendo-power.com

This trick will take seconds, but will give stronger and more evergreen plants and flowers in pots and on the ground

Although it is only a hobby for some, gardening can be a rewarding and challenging process. For this reason we try to treat our plants in the best possible way. While this can sometimes be difficult, according to tradition, there are certain actions that can help us. This trick will take seconds, but it will give us stronger and more evergreen plants and flowers in pots and on the ground, and that is it.
Tarkio, MOfarmerpublishing.com

Tarkio FFA members hold greenhouse flower & plant sale

The Tarkio High School FFA Chapter hosted its annual greenhouse flower and plant sale last week. The students grow the flowers themselves and this year there was a beautiful bounty of flowers, ferns, and more! Terri Noland, above, peruses the options at the sale. Merylan Lowrey was one of many...
Chicago, ILblockclubchicago.org

Rogers Park Community Garden Group Hosting Edible Plant, Flower Sale This Weekend At Uptown’s Gerber Building

UPTOWN — A Rogers Park community garden will sell ready-to-plant flowers and vegetables this weekend at a historic building in Uptown. The Peterson Garden Project’s edible plant sale will take place 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Gerber Building, 4620 N. Broadway. At the event, garden project volunteers will sell seedlings of various vegetables and other edible plants that are primed for planting as early as this weekend.
Brooklyn, NYWell+Good

How To Grow Edible and Eye-Catching Little Peanuts, According to ‘Plant Kween’ Christopher Griffin

Anyone who has grown their own food—whether that’s a singular tomato plant or a garden full of goodies—knows that it’s endlessly rewarding. Plant expert Christopher Griffin, also know as Plant Kween, can’t wait for the day they can have a sprawling garden. But for now, they’re finding joy in growing a potted peanut plant, the best edible plant to grow indoors.
GardeningVindy.com

Picking the best fertilizer for vegetables

Q: What is the absolute best fertilizer I can use on my vegetable garden this year for better plant?. A: There are many types of fertilizer on the market that will work in your vegetable garden. There is no best food as far as a product on the market. There are many right types of fertilizer that will work for your garden site and your preferred methods of application.
Erie, PAMirror

Greenhouse gardening

ERIE — Gus and Mary Picardo have been eating their own homegrown lettuce since February. By mid-March, they had tomatoes growing on more than four dozen healthy plants. Their fig trees were bearing fruit while most of the region’s figs were still buried to protect them from the cold. And their perennials and annuals grew stoutly from seed even when temperatures dropped below freezing.
Mahoning County, OHVindy.com

Summer veggies

Spring is here and summer is on the way. The weather says nay, but we say yea. The OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers of Mahoning County are getting ready for some of our summer events. They are ready to plant vegetables and flowers and teach others how to grow great tasting vegetables and beautiful flowers.
Home & Gardenhillcountrynews.com

7 Simple Ways to Add Color, Excitement to Your Yard

(Family Features) With all the beauty Mother Nature has to offer, a few pops of color or other simple embellishments can help make your yard look superb from the curb. Whether you’re looking to enhance your front yard, backyard, porch or patio space, consider these easy and affordable ways to spruce up your outdoor oasis:
Greenfield, INGreenfield Daily Reporter

BEAUTY BLOSSOMS: Volunteers brighten downtown landscape by planting hundreds of flowers

GREENFIELD — Paul Norton loves when strangers stop to roll down their car windows and pay him a compliment as they’re driving through downtown Greenfield. Norton, a Greenfield Parks Department employee commonly known as “the flower guy,” said hundreds of people have stopped to compliment the colorful blooms he keeps watered along the city streets each summer.
LifestyleRecycled Crafts

Candle Making Kit Beeswax

This all-inclusive candle making kit consists of step-by-step, easy to follow instructions and 100% natural ingredients: 7 natural large beeswax sheets 8×8, 6 lavender flowers, 2 cinnamon sticks, 2 orange slices, 118 inches of burlap thread, 20 inches of white lace, a 60 inch 100% cotton wick, 2 decorative bees.
GardeningPosted by
Taste Of Home

The Best Plants for Your Shady Garden

Just a few years ago, the words shade garden plants brought to mind hostas, ferns, impatiens and maybe some astilbe. Shady areas were viewed as a fine place to rest awhile on the garden bench, but not nearly as exciting as a sunny border. Colorful garden plants for shade are...
Union County, NCenquirerjournal.com

Flowers: From seed to bouquet

As the saying goes, "April showers bring May flowers." We here in Union County truly live by that! With our compliant climate, farmers are able to grow a tremendous variety of fresh cut flowers for our local community. Farmers work hard to grow these fresh cut stems year-round. It takes...
GardeningAugusta Free Press

Why grow lights are popular for indoor plants

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. When people opt to grow plants indoors, they oftentimes forget about the necessities. Plants need three necessities to survive indoors. These necessities are sun, water, and food. There is no doubt, these survival necessities are oftentimes overlooked by humans when they opt to bring plants from their natural habitats to indoors. The only way to ensure the best growing experience for your new houseplants. Find the answers in the content provided below.
GardeningPosted by
The Independent

12 best garden trowels for repotting, digging and bedding in plants

Apparently we’ve all been spending more time in the garden than ever before, and with summer just around the corner, there’s never been a better time to upgrade your collection of gardening tools.Trowels are a great place to start – they’re multi-purpose miracle workers which can be used to transplant seeds, dig holes, root out weeds and smooth freshly-seeded soil.We tested our trowels in a wide range of conditions. Our Surrey test garden has plenty of chalky soil to dig into, as well as multiple bedding areas. This allowed us to put our trowels to the test with what is...
GardeningGreat Bend Tribune

Tips for raised bed and elevated gardening success

Raised beds and elevated gardens provide easier access to gardens and can increase space available for growing vegetables and flowers. You will enjoy convenience and easy access when including one or more in your landscape or on your patio, deck, or balcony. Providing proper care for these elevated planting spaces...
Gardeningcountryliving.com

8 best plants for an anti-allergy garden

A beautiful summer garden in full bloom can be a nightmare for hay fever sufferers. Whether your symptoms are mild or severe, one of the best ways to avoid pollen outside is to create a low-allergen garden — and choose sneeze-free blooms instead. "Spring and summer can be difficult if...