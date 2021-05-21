newsbreak-logo
Discover the best in downtown Denver living at The Coloradan

By Amanda Molitor
Denver Post
Cover picture for the articleNothing can compare to The Coloradan. This coveted condominium residence is the ultimate combination of luxury and lifestyle in the city. The chance to live among Denver’s iconic skyline is here but may not last for long. Currently owned by star hockey player for the Colorado Avalanche, Nathan MacKinnon, the rare corner penthouse, at 1750 Wewatta Street, Unit# 1920, is listed by LIV Sotheby’s International Realty broker, Tamara Cooper, for $3,500,000.

