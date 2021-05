Cassandra Nason works as an intern at the Springville Center for the Arts to fulfill requirements for her Masters Degree in Critical Museum studies. But as she is doing this, she is working on another project through SCA – the creation of different types of structures using Ecobricks. “Ecobricks are plastic bottles packed with plastic waste. The purpose of Ecobricks is to sequester plastic and prevent it from degrading into toxins and microplastics which could then leach into the Earth,” Nason explained.