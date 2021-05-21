newsbreak-logo
Things We Saw Today: Brooklyn Nine-Nine Delivers a Teaser Trailer Promising a “Blaze of Glory”

By Princess Weekes
The Mary Sue
 3 days ago
Brooklyn Nine-Nine is ending, but it at least is going out in the best spot, right after the Summer Olympics, and they have released a teaser to celebrate what is coming up. “We can think of nothing more deserving than giving [this spot] to the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Susan Rovner, head of Streaming at NBC said. “This is a beloved show and we wanted to give it a slot where it had access to the biggest possible audience.”

