Things We Saw Today: Brooklyn Nine-Nine Delivers a Teaser Trailer Promising a “Blaze of Glory”

While it's clear that the upcoming Spiral: From the Book of Saw was born out of the passion of the filmmakers involved, for star Max Minghella, the opportunity to join the franchise wasn't merely an exciting professional opportunity, but was the culmination of something he'd been dreaming of since he was a child. Of course, getting to be involved in a beloved franchise is clearly something a number of actors would love to capitalize on, though for Minghella, it wasn't just the Saw franchise itself, but also the famous performers he got to share the screen with. Spiral: From the Book of Saw hits theaters on May 14th.