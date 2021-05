Giancarlo Stanton singled with one out in the ninth inning to give the New York Yankees a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees started their rally against Brad Hand (2-1) when Tyler Wade and pinch hitter Aaron Judge drew walks. DJ LeMahieu beat out a double-play grounder to move Wade to third and Stanton won it by sharply hitting a single into left field between shortstop Trea Turner and third baseman Starlin Castro as the infield was in for Washington.