Too much TV during midlife can put your brain at risk for dementia later on

By Study Finds
studyfinds.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS — There’s an old saying which warns that “television will rot your brain.” Several new studies find it might be true. Researchers find that watching more TV each day throughout adulthood and middle age can age the brain faster and put viewers at greater risk for cognitive decline later in life.

www.studyfinds.org
