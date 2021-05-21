Too much TV during midlife can put your brain at risk for dementia later on

People usually worry about whether too much TV time is bad for small kids, but a new study finds it definitely is bad for people in their 40s, 50s and early 60s. Three new studies found that people who reported watching moderate to large amounts of TV in their 40s, 50s, and early 60s experienced greater cognitive declines, and had lower levels of gray matter in their brains in their 70s and 80s, compared with those who reported watching very little TV in the same timeframe. Lead study author of one of the studies, Ryan Dougherty adds, “In our findings, television viewing remained associated with cognitive function and gray matter volume after accounting for physical activity, suggesting that this sedentary behavior may impart a unique risk with respect to brain and cognitive health.” And some studies suggest that TV watching might be a particularly harmful sedentary behavior, as it is a passive behavior that doesn’t involve a lot of cognitive simulation, which is associated with a greater risk of developing cognitive impairment. (LiveScience.com)