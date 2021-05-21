newsbreak-logo
40 Under 40: Why KBI Staffing President Tiffany Hughes stays awake, pondering ways to keep Orlando's Parramore stable

By Anjali Fluker
Orlando Business Journal
Orlando Business Journal
 3 days ago
Tiffany Hughes is the heart of her company — keeping the other departments pumping. The president and COO of Orlando-based KBI Staffing Solutions LLC last year worked hard to secure a standalone workers' compensation policy for her firm — which she co-owns with her husband, Kenneth Hughes. That may seem like no big deal to large firms or non-construction staffing companies, but for a small business based in the heart of downtown's Parramore neighborhood that employs temporary labor in the construction, administrative and hospitality fields, it's a tough uphill battle, she said.

Orlando Business Journal

Orlando Business Journal

