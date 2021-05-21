Facilities to Pay $11.2 Million to Resolve Allegations
Atlanta-Based National Chain of Skilled Nursing Facilities to Pay $11.2 Million to Resolve Allegations of Providing Substandard Care, Medically Unnecessary Therapy Services. PHILADELPHIA (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that SavaSeniorCare LLC and related entities (Sava), have agreed to pay $11.2 million, plus additional amounts if certain financial contingencies occur, to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by causing its skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) to bill Medicare for rehabilitation therapy services that were not reasonable, necessary or skilled, and to resolve allegations that Sava billed Medicare and Medicaid for grossly substandard skilled nursing services. Sava, based in Atlanta, Georgia, currently owns and operates more than 160 skilled nursing facilities across the country, including three facilities in Pennsylvania.stl.news