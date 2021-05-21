Facilities to Pay $11.2 Million to Resolve Allegations

Grocery stores fined nearly $1 million for alleged wage violations. Three local C-Mart stores have been fined nearly $1 million for wage theft and other violations affecting more than 150 workers, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Tuesday. The Asian grocery stores, one in Quincy and two in downtown Boston (the Lincoln Street location closed permanently last year), were cited with 15 violations dating back to 2016 for denying workers overtime pay, Sunday premium pay, and paid sick time; failing to produce timekeeping records; and failing to post minimum wage notices written in Chinese, the language of most C-Mart workers. Restitution for the workers accounts for more than $350,000 of the total penalty. Corporate presidents Maio Kun Fang, Bao Song Qu, and Quxiang Lin were also cited. Fang settled with the attorney general’s office over similar violations in 2008. C-Mart did not respond to requests for comment. — KATIE JOHNSTON.