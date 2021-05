Texas officers and deputies will step up enforcement of the state’s seat belt and child car seat laws starting May 24 as families head out to celebrate Memorial Day. Through June 6 as part of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign launched by the Texas Department of Transportation, Texas drivers not properly secured in the front or back seat may face fines and fees up to $200. Additionally, children younger than 8 years old must be restrained in a child safety seat or booster seat until they are taller than 4 feet 9 inches. Drivers face fines up to $250 if they are not secured.