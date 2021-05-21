newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Future Series: Aidan Dudas and Sean Durzi

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn our second installment of the Future Series, Jack Jablonski spoke to LA Kings prospects Aidan Dudas and Sean Durzi. Both drafted in 2018, Durzi by the Maple Leafs and Dudas by the Kings, the two friends reminisce on their time together in Owen Sound in the OHL, explain the mindset of what it's like to wear a letter and talk about the impact that Head Coach John Wroblewski has had on both them and the Reign. With an array of other topics covered and plenty of banter, Dudas and Durzi open up about life on an off the ice.

www.nhl.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Doughty
Person
Todd Mclellan
Person
Rob Blake
Person
Adrian Kempe
Person
Cal Petersen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Team#La Kings#The Maple Leafs#Ohl#The Toronto Maple Leafs#La Kings Lakings#King Clancy Award#Faust Podcast#Iihf#Team Canada#Team Finland#Team Sweden#South Bay Stingrays#Echl#Kings Bantam Aa#Bakersfield Condors#Nhl Season#West Coast Hockey League#Long Beach Ice Dogs#Nhl Players
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Ice Hockey
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLCBS Sports

Kings' Trevor Moore: Chips in with power-play assist

Moore notched a power-play assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks. Moore set up Gabriel Vilardi's opening tally in the second period. The 26-year-old Moore has four goals and a helper in his last six games. For the season, the California native is up to 21 points, 78 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 47 outings. His recent success has led to a second-line role.
NHLNHL

Future Series: Alex Turcotte and Arthur Kaliyev

In our first installment of the Future Series, Jack Jablonski spoke to LA Kings prospects Alex Turcotte and Arthur Kaliyev. Both drafted by the Kings in 2019, the dynamic duo opens up about life on and off the ice, including their first time meeting each other, their experience together at the 2021 World Junior Championships (WJC) and even Kaliyev's favorite meal at the Cheesecake Factory.
NHLNHL

Mr. G Teaches Math, Science, and the LA Kings

In honor of Teacher Appreciation week, learn more about how Anthony Gutierrez is impacting his students' lives. Math, science, and the LA Kings. These are some of the subjects you would learn about in Anthony Gutierrez's classroom. Known by many of his students simply as Mr. G, Gutierrez is passionate about both education and the Kings.
SportsPosted by
FanSided

LA Kings’ Trevor Moore: I’ve Been Fortunate This Year

This season, Trevor Moore has proven that he’s much more than a hometown boy as the Thousand Oaks native is enjoying a career year with the LA Kings. When he scored in Arizona on Monday night, it marked his fourth point in five games. But, this type of consistency has come to be expected from Trevor Moore, who has been one of the biggest bright spots for the LA Kings this season.
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Reviewing Kyle Dubas’ Time With the Toronto Maple Leafs So Far

Most would agree that Dubas’ work with RFA’s is the worst aspect of his tenure. I’d tend to agree with most people on this. However, I maybe wouldn’t declare him to be an absolute train wreck with it. There are signings where he definitely overpaid, and there are others that came in at fair value. Let’s review these signings.
NHLNHL

LA Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks: How to Watch

The Kings look for back-to-back wins against the Ducks in the Freeway Face-Off What you need to know ahead of the game against the Anaheim Ducks:. When: April 28 at 7:00 pm PT (Kings Live Pregame Show at 6:30 PT) Where: STAPLES Center (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: KDOC, Bally Sports...
NHLmayorsmanor.com

Only One Call-Up Remaining, Who Should the Kings Promote from AHL Ontario

With the call-ups of Quinton Byfield and Lias Andersson earlier this week, the Kings are now down to a single call-up remaining for the 2021 season. As explained at the time of Kale Clague’s call-up on April 12, team’s are only allowed four call-ups following the NHL Trade Deadline (ed note: yes, there is a provision for emergency call-ups in the event a team doesn’t have healthy players for a particular game, yet put that to the side for the purposes of this discussion).
NHLNHL

LA Kings at Arizona Coyotes: How to Watch

The Kings and Coyotes face off for the final time this season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Arizona Coyotes:. When: May 5 at 7:00 pm PT (Kings Live Pre-Game Show at 6:30 PT) Where: Gila River Arena (Glendale, AZ) Watch: KCOP-13 or Bally Sports...
NHLrinkroyalty.com

Trevor Moore on Quinton Byfield: Kings Excited with “What He Brings”

There’s a palpable sense of excitement for Quinton Byfield’s NHL debut tonight, and Trevor Moore certainly feels like the LA Kings’ prospect is ready. While they continue to battle for a playoff spot and are hoping to build off their win on Monday night, the LA Kings have extra incentive for fans to tune in to their game tonight. So, while the Kings look to continue their success against the Anaheim Ducks, they will be looking to do so with Quinton Byfield, who makes his much-anticipated NHL debut.
NHLLA Kings Insider

FINAL – Kings 3, Coyotes 2 – Kempe, Iafallo, McLellan

The LA Kings, to a man, bounced back from this weekend’s games against Anaheim with a strong 3-2 victory in Arizona, to begin a two-game set this week in Glendale. Despite a start to the game that tilted shot attempts in favor of the Kings, it was Arizona that opened the scoring late in the opening period. Lawson Crouse got to a puck in the right-hand corner and sent a no-look pass towards the crease to Christian Dvorak, who deked to his backhand and in for the goal.
NHLNHL

Quinton Byfield Set to Make NHL Debut Tonight

The 18-year-old center will make his debut against the Anaheim Ducks at STAPLES Center. LA Kings forward Quinton Byfield is set to make his NHL debut tonight at 7 p.m. against the Anaheim Ducks at STAPLES Center. The 18-year-old center, who was selected second overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, will be the sixth youngest player to ever appear in a game for the Kings (18 years, 252 days).
NHLNHL

LA Kings at Colorado Avalanche: How to Watch

The Kings look to spoil the Avalanche's hopes of winning the Presidents' Trophy with a win. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Colorado Avalanche:. When: May 13 at 6:00 pm PT (Kings Live Pregame Show at 5:30 pm PT) Where: Ball Arena (Denver, CO) Watch:...
NHLNHL

Gear up for Summer with an LA Kings Beach Pack!

Score five hot-ticket LA Kings items just in time for summer. The temperatures are rising and the days are getting longer, which means one thing... summer is just around the corner!. Be prepared for beach days with the five Kings-branded items below. Alex Iafallo Beach Towel. You'll not only want...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

LA Kings: Three takeaways from Monday’s game against Coyotes

The LA Kings will not be going to the postseason, but they had a chance to play spoiler for the Coyotes. Here were three takeaways from Monday’s game. Despite a disappointing ending to their four-game series against the Ducks, the LA Kings had a chance to play playoff spoiler for the Coyotes, who entered the night three points back of the St. Louis Blues for the fourth and final playoff spot in the West Division.
NHLrinkroyalty.com

LA Kings’ Trevor Moore: Unsung Hero “Means So Much More” from Peers

For his tireless efforts this season, the LA Kings players have named Trevor Moore the team’s Unsung Hero for the 2020-21 season. When he was acquired by the LA Kings in February 2020, fans were excited to be getting a local product on their team. While he is a native of nearby Thousand Oaks, though, Trevor Moore wanted to make it known that his presence with his new team went beyond being the hometown kid. In 2020-21, Moore proved just that as his teammates named him the recipient of this season’s Unsung Hero award.
NHLNHL

Eight LA Kings Players Named to 2021 World Championship Rosters

Tournament will take place from May 21st to June 6th in Riga, Latvia. Eight LA Kings players were named to their respective international rosters set to compete in the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) 2021 World Championships. The tournament will be hosted from May 21 through June 6 in Riga, Latvia and offer NHL players, whose teams did not qualify for the playoffs, an opportunity to represent their country.
NHLNHL

Rasmus Kupari Scores His First Career NHL Goal

Kupari becomes the fourth Kings player to record his first NHL goal this season. For the first time since March 8th, Rasmus Kupari found himself in the Kings lineup. After making his NHL debut on March 5th, the Finnish center played three games in four days with the Kings before being sent back to the Ontario Reign.
NHLNHL

LA Kings vs. St. Louis Blues: How to Watch

Kings look to finish their last home game this season with a win. What you need to know ahead of the game against the St. Louis Blues:. When: May 10 at 7:00 pm PT (Kings Live Pregame Show at 6:30 pm PT) Where: STAPLES Center (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally...
NHLLA Kings Insider

“Exit” Interviews – Anderson, Moore, Vilardi

Over the last two days, we’ve shared the six exit interviews conducted by Kings players, following exit physicals on Friday morning. While these are not official exit interviews, we’ll consider them to be de-facto exit interviews, with Mikey Anderson, Trevor Moore and Gabriel Vilardi each touching on bigger picture topics surrounding their season. Anderson exceeded perhaps even his own expectations, as he was productive alongside Drew Doughty on the team’s top pairing. Moore was another to exceed the role he started the season with, as he talked about his place. Vilardi entered with sky-high expectations, and he discussed his process in becoming a well-rounded player throughout his rookie campaign.