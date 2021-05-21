Future Series: Aidan Dudas and Sean Durzi

In our second installment of the Future Series, Jack Jablonski spoke to LA Kings prospects Aidan Dudas and Sean Durzi. Both drafted in 2018, Durzi by the Maple Leafs and Dudas by the Kings, the two friends reminisce on their time together in Owen Sound in the OHL, explain the mindset of what it's like to wear a letter and talk about the impact that Head Coach John Wroblewski has had on both them and the Reign. With an array of other topics covered and plenty of banter, Dudas and Durzi open up about life on an off the ice.