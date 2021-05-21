Worker made $4 million in NC by secretly selling off his company’s equipment, feds say
A 43-year-old man in North Carolina accused of secretly auctioning off his company’s rental equipment and rerouting payments to himself has pleaded guilty. Michael Guzman entered a guilty plea on charges of wire fraud and money laundering before a federal judge Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina said in a news release. He faces up to 30 years in prison and agreed to forfeit at least $4 million from the alleged fraud.www.newsobserver.com