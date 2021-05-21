Jacksonville: Salazar-Zavala Sentenced For Multiple Crimes
Foreign National, Julian Salazar-Zavala Sentenced To Federal Prison For Illegally Re-Entering The United States And For Assaulting Federal Officers During Arrest. Jacksonville, FL (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Brian J. Davis has sentenced Julian Salazar-Zavala (32, Jacksonville) to 18 months in federal prison for forcibly assaulting and resisting immigration officers during his arrest and being unlawfully present in the United States after having been previously deported.stl.news