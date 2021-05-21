newsbreak-logo
5 Distinct Childhood Snacks El Pasoan’s Never Stopped Loving

By Joanna Barba
95.5 KLAQ
95.5 KLAQ
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to snacking, I'm a pro at it. Snacks are great! However, I think we all know that here in El Paso, we don't do basic snacking!. It became hella evident that we don't just do basic chips and cookies when we asked on our Facebook page "What's a snack you loved as a child that you never grew out of?"

95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Craving Delicious BBQ? Here’s The Highest Rated Spots In El Paso

May is National BBQ Month and to celebrate those sticky BBQ fingers and more, we have the highest-rated BBQ spots in El Paso for you to try. BBQ food is really just part of America's culture at this point. Every region has its own version of BBQ foods and sides you can try out and enjoy. To celebrate the delicious history of BBQ, we have some of the best-rated and highest recommended BBQ joints in El Paso you can try out. Hopefully, you'll find your new favorite BBQ joint in town or another special you can enjoy.
San Antonio, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

People Are Panicking, Is There A Chicken Shortage At Whataburger?

Whataburger fans may be having a panic attack, some locations have been putting up signs about a nationwide chicken shortage. I saw recently saw a local restaurant owner complaining on his social media page about the price of chicken. He was discussing the price of chicken wings for his restaurant and explaining why he would have to be raising his prices for chicken products at his establishment.
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Can The Playful Perla Come Home With You?- EP’s Pet of the Week

We're teaming up with El Paso Animal Services to highlight some of the amazing dogs that they have available for adoption right now. El Paso Animal Services is working hard to try and make El Paso a "no-kill" community and to achieve this goal, they need more families to open their hearts and homes to homeless animals at the shelter.
KidsPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Here are 3 INSANE Outdoor Games We Played When I was a Kid

A survey of American parents asked, “How long could your child play outside before getting bored”? The average answer: 32 minutes. Many of the parents put the blame on technology. With the latest video games, computers and smart phones available “Duck, Duck, Goose” and “Red Rover” don’t stand much of a chance.
LifestylePosted by
95.5 KLAQ

3 Years Ago, The Mosho Fought Our Way To Beat An Escape Room

Three years ago, the Mosho got to try out an escape room to see who would be the most helpful and we weren't surprised to see who didn't really help. Every so often the Buzz Adams Morning Show gets sent out on special "team bonding" activities. The one thing we all really bond over at first is our shared complaints about how we have to hang out together after the show. This usually interferes with our usual nap time and nothing is grumpier than a morning show member who hasn't had their afternoon nap.
AnimalsPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Epic Music Moments With Animals

Music is a universal language, bringing together all sorts of different races, religions and species! Whether animals are stage crashing live shows or getting in on the performance, here are some epic music moments caught on tape. Out of all the four-legged friends, the famous “grind goat” will always be...
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Best Places in El Paso to Take Memorable Graduation Photos

Tis’ the season for cap tosses. Graduation is a major life event. One that must be documented in photos for family, friends, and, of course, the 'Gram. Whether it’s the classic “jumping for joy” shot or the traditional tossing the cap up in the air pic, ‘Gram-worthy photos need the perfect backdrop.
WildlifePosted by
95.5 KLAQ

This Blood Fungus Looks A little Too Much Like This Mexican Dish

When I first saw this Bleeding Tooth Fungus, my first thought was "sick!". Then, I was intrigued. The Bleeding Tooth Fungus, or the "Hydnellum peckii is a hydnoid species, producing spores on the surface of vertical spines or tooth-like projections that hang from the undersurface of the fruit bodies. It is found in North America, Europe, and was recently discovered in Iran (2008) and Korea (2010) and Fraser Island, Australia (2019)."
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Q Connected Zoo On Sunday Includes Rats, Gibbons & A Gila Monster

Every Sunday night, 10pm to midnight, 95.5 KLAQ brings you Q Connected: 2 hours of highlighting local rock & the latest national rock releases. For this week, Q Connected has an infestation of rats...all the way from Los Angeles! The L.A. Rats is the supergroup featuring Rob Zombie, Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx, John 5, & Tommy Clufetos and they just released their new song, a cover of Johnny Cash's "I've Been Everywhere" this Friday & you're gonna hear it this Sunday (you can read more about the L.A. Rats in their interview with Loudwire) We also got the brand new single from Billy F. Gibbons of ZZ Top. He's releasing his 3rd solo album "Hardwire" June 4th & you'll hear his new single "My Lucky Card" this week (you can also see the music video down below). We also have new rock from Green Day, Devora, Cleopatrick, Beartooth & much more.