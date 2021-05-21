5 Distinct Childhood Snacks El Pasoan’s Never Stopped Loving

Three years ago, the Mosho got to try out an escape room to see who would be the most helpful and we weren't surprised to see who didn't really help. Every so often the Buzz Adams Morning Show gets sent out on special "team bonding" activities. The one thing we all really bond over at first is our shared complaints about how we have to hang out together after the show. This usually interferes with our usual nap time and nothing is grumpier than a morning show member who hasn't had their afternoon nap.