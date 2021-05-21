newsbreak-logo
Orlando Fringe Festival 2021 reviews: 'The Infinite Conversation,' 'Mind Eater' and 'Requiem'

Cover picture for the articleAfter nearly four years of watching performance artist Sumner Mormeneo develop his innovative fusion of mime and video mapping at Orlando’s Immerse festival, the debut of his completed Infinite Conversation was high on my most-anticipated list for the 2021 Fringe. Everything I loved about those early excerpts remains, as the mute, white-faced Mormeneo interacts with a mind-melting flood of digital dreamscapes brimming with explicit nods to Charlie Chaplin and Salvador Dalí, as well as Buñuel’s Un Chien Andalou and Magritte’s Son of Man. Mormeneo’s quartet of high-powered projectors bring piles of cardboard boxes and hanging sheets to life, as furniture floats and flickering shadows dance to a pounding punk-pop soundscape featuring Kongos and Paramore.

