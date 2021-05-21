Orlando Fringe Festival 2021 reviews: ‘The Infinite Conversation,’ ‘Mind Eater’ and ‘Requiem’

Manchester Orchestra are no strangers to Orlando stages. The Atlanta band have been playing regularly in successively bigger venues since the very start of their career in the early 2000s. So it seems appropriate that the band returns to live shows with a Wednesday set at the Frontyard Festival in downtown Orlando. The band will be stripped down to the duo lineup of Andy Hull and Robert McDowell, playing barebones versions of old favorites and an exclusive airing of material from newly-released LP The Million Masks of God, a widescreen meditation on loss and transcendence. Manchester frontman Hull talked to Orlando Weekly ahead of his return to a familiar city for a one-night only performance.