This should not come as a surprise in the least if you have been paying attention to Notre Dame baseball this spring that Link Jarrett was named the ACC‘s Coach of the Year. The Irish finished off the regular season with a road sweep of Virginia Tech, an Atlantic division title, and the top seed in the ACC tournament. A 29-10 overall record, 25-10 in-conference, and most likely a top 8 seed in the NCAA tournament, which would mean the Irish would host a regional in South Bend.