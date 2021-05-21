newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

King Pleads Guilty To Transmitting Interstate Threats

By Waqar Nawaz
Posted by 
STL.News
STL.News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Interlachen Man, Brian Christopher King Pleads Guilty To Transmitting Interstate Threats To Injure United States Senator. Jacksonville, FL (STL.News) Brian Christopher King (62, Interlachen) has pleaded guilty to transmitting communications in interstate commerce that contained threats to injure the person of another. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not been set.

stl.news
STL.News

STL.News

Saint Louis, MO
12K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

 https://stl.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Christopher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agent#Interstate Commerce#Federal Prison#Sentencing#Police Officials#U S Capitol Police#Plea#Federal Investigators#Calls#Fbi Agent#Profanity#Elected Officials#Voicemails#Faces#Jacksonville#Guilty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

Florida man pleads guilty after threat to behead senator, prosecutors say

A Florida man has pleaded guilty to threatening to behead a United States senator. Brain Christopher King, 62, of Interlachen pleaded guilty Friday to leaving voice messages threatening violence, according to the Department of Justice. In March 2020, prosecutors say King made two phone calls to a senator’s office in...
Youngstown, OHWFMJ.com

Suspect pleads guilty to Youngstown court bomb threat

A Youngstown man has pleaded guilty to federal charges after phoning bomb threats to the Municipal Court in Youngstown. After a U.S. District Court Judge ruled that he was competent to stand trial, 27-year-old Larese Allen Sr. pleaded guilty to using a phone to make a bomb threat and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Congress & CourtsThe Hill

Gaetz associate Greenberg pleads guilty

Joel Greenberg, an associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), pled guilty to six federal crimes on Monday, including teen sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl and bribery. The Associated Press and multiple other outlets reported on the plea in Orlando, which had been expected. Greenberg, a former Seminole County, Fla.,...
Missoula, MTPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Man pleads guilty to trafficking meth

MISSOULA, Montana (Missoulian) — A Missoula man accused of dealing large amounts of methamphetamine and having 9 pounds of the substance on his property admitted to a trafficking crime on Tuesday. Terry David Starrett, 53, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth, a Tuesday press release from the...
Boston, MAPosted by
Shore News Network

New York Heroin Dealer Pleads Guilty

BOSTON, MASS – A New York man pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to heroin and fentanyl possession and distribution charges. James De La Cruz, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of fentanyl. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns scheduled sentencing for Oct. 6, 2021.
Brandon, MSPicayune Item

Brandon Woman Pleads Guilty to Harboring of Illegal Alien

Jackson, Miss. – A Brandon woman pleaded guilty today to harboring an illegal alien for financial gain, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Jack P. Stanton, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations’ New Orleans Field Office. According to court documents, Iris Villalon, 45, of Brandon,...
Florida StateSFGate

Florida woman pleads guilty in fatal drug overdose

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman faces a possible life sentence for selling drugs that led to a man's fatal overdose. Joamary Rosario, 30, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Tampa federal court to knowingly and intentionally distributing a substance containing a mixture of heroin, acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl to an individual who died as a result of using the substance, according to court records.
White County, ARnwaonline.com

2 plead guilty in benefits scam

Two White County women indicted in 2018 in a fraud conspiracy targeting unemployment benefits pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and face up to 20 years in prison. Cherrie Davis, 37, of Bald Knob and Kristin Coburn, 36, of Searcy pleaded...
Chad, KYPosted by
IBTimes

Former Ambassador Of Chad To US Indicted For Soliciting A Bribe

Chad's former ambassador to the United States and his ex-deputy have been indicted for allegedly accepting a $2 million bribe from a Canadian start-up energy company, the Justice Department said Monday. Mahamoud Adam Bechir, the former ambassador, and Youssouf Hamid Takane, the former deputy chief of mission, were indicted by...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Law & Crime

‘Crime Does Not Pay’: Government Defends Seizure of $90k from Capitol Siege Defendant Who Sold Video to CNN, NBC

Federal authorities have seized more than $90,000 from a Utah bank account owned by a defendant charged with playing a role in the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol Complex. The defendant, John Earle Sullivan, 26, of Sandy, Utah, illegally earned the money, federal authorities say, by licensing video he recorded of the throngs of protesters both inside and outside the seat of government to various media companies, including NBC and CNN. Sullivan has filed court papers describing himself as “legitimately self-employed as a documentarian” and has asked that the government return the money.
Boone County, WVAndover Townsman

Boone County woman pleads guilty to drug charge

A Boone County woman pleaded guilty Friday to a federal methamphetamine charge. According to court documents, Sherri Hill, 57, admitted that she possessed more than 100 grams of methamphetamine on June 25, 2020, on U.S. 119 in Boone County. Law enforcement officers stopped Hill shortly after she purchased the methamphetamine. Hill was subsequently interviewed and admitted to having dealt methamphetamine for several years throughout the state.
Politicsjustice.gov

Charges Unsealed Against Former Chadian Diplomats to the U.S. Charged in Connection with International Bribery and Money Laundering Scheme

An indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C. was unsealed on May 20, 2021, charging the Republic of Chad’s former Ambassador to the United States and Canada and Chad’s former Deputy Chief of Mission for the United States and Canada with soliciting and accepting a $2 million bribe from a Canadian start-up energy company, and conspiring to launder the bribe payment in order to conceal its true nature.
Rochester, NYwlea.net

Rochester Car Jacking Suspect Pleads Guilty

U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Jacob Loyd, 21, of Rochester, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa to carjacking and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of life in prison, and a $250,000 fine.
Otter Tail County, MNPosted by
The Daily Journal

Backman pleads guilty to misconduct charges

Former Otter Tail County deputy Kelly Backman has entered a petition to enter a guilty plea with the Otter Tail County District Court for the charge of misconduct of a public officer/employee- exceed authority, in exchange for dropping the fourth-degree DWI charges. The document, drafted and signed on Monday, along...
California Stateimperialvalleynews.com

California Brothers Plead Guilty To Separate But Similar Pandemic Relief Fraud Schemes

San Francisco, California - Caesar Oskan, also known as Sezer Ozkan, and his brother Ester Ozkar, also known as Eser Ozkay, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to making false statements to a financial institution in separate schemes to defraud the federal government of pandemic relief funds, announced Acting United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds; Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Michael Daniels; United States Secret Service Special Agent in Charge of San Francisco Field Office James Anderson; Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Craig D. Fair; Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration J. Russell George; Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General, Western Region Special Agent in Charge Weston King; and Office of Inspector General for the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection, Western Region Special Agent in Charge Scott Redington.
Presidential ElectionGephardt Daily

Judge orders ‘QAnon Shaman’ to undergo psychological exam

May 22 (UPI) — A federal judge on Friday ordered an alleged Capitol rioter self-described as the “QAnon Shaman” to undergo a psychological exam. District Judge Royce Lamberth of the District of Columbia said Jacob Chansley — who also goes by the name Jake Angeli — must be evaluated to determine if he’s fit to stand trial.
Audrain County, MOMexico Ledger

Stout pleads guilty to animal abuse

Taylor Stout, 26, of Mexico, has pleaded guilty to animal abuse, a class A misdemeanor, in the Boone County courtroom of Judge Kevin Crane. The case was heard in Boone County after a change of venue from Audrain County. In July 2019, Stout was employed at a Mexico dog groomer,...
Zanesville, OHWHIZ

Stamn Pleads Not Guilty

A Zanesville man entered a plea in a Muskingum County drug case. 36-year-old Christopher Stamn went before Judge Mark Fleegle in Common Pleas Court and plead not guilty to several drug related charges. Those include trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, possession of criminal tools, permitting drug abuse and possession...