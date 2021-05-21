King Pleads Guilty To Transmitting Interstate Threats

BOSTON, MASS – A New York man pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to heroin and fentanyl possession and distribution charges. James De La Cruz, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of fentanyl. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns scheduled sentencing for Oct. 6, 2021.