Piqua Commission hosts town meeting

By Staff Reports
miamivalleytoday.com
 3 days ago

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission held a “town meeting” Thursday evening at the gazebo downtown to gather with residents and field questions, comments and concerns. The open forum-style event was one of several that will be held this summer, according to commissioner Cindy Pearson. Around 15 residents attended the...

