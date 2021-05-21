newsbreak-logo
Milwaukee: Edward Matthes Sentenced for $2,600,000 Scheme

By Waqar Nawaz
 3 days ago
Former Oconomowoc Investment Broker, Edward E. Matthes Sentenced to 63 Months in Federal Prison for $2,600,000 Scheme That Defrauded Elderly Victims. (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Richard G. Frohling of the Eastern District of Wisconsin announced that on May 20, 2021, Edward E. Matthes (age 51), of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison for carrying out a $2.6 million dollar investment scheme that defrauded 27 victims, most of whom were elderly. Matthes had earlier pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1343.

