Olivia Rodrigo does not miss. All these ‘Sour’ reviews are here to prove it

No pop star in recent memory has had a rise to stardom quite like Olivia Rodrigo’s. The Disney-actress-turned-singer became a worldwide sensation seemingly overnight after the release of her debut single, “Drivers License,” in January. The track blew up on TikTok, and it wasn’t long before it took the rest of the internet by storm: “Drivers License” broke Spotify’s record for most streams in a single week and spent eight weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. After the success of “Drivers License,” all eyes were on Rodrigo as critics and fans waited eagerly to see whether she would live up to the high standard set by her debut. She quickly met that standard with her subsequent hits “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U,” and with the arrival of her debut album Sour, Rodrigo has shown that she’s even more talented and multifaceted than we anticipated.