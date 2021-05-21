newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Olivia Rodrigo does not miss. All these ‘Sour’ reviews are here to prove it

By Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Derrick
 5 days ago

Olivia Rodrigo got her driver’s license at 17 and hasn’t taken her foot off the accelerator since. In the whirlwind months following the record-shattering release of her viral debut track, “Drivers License,” the Disney actor-turned-global pop phenom has put out two more expectation-defying singles, performed live at the Brit Awards and been the subject of a Rege-Jean Page-starring “Saturday Night Live” sketch before appearing on the long-running sketch comedy series as one of its youngest musical guests of all time.

www.thederrick.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drivers License#Brit Awards#Sketch Comedy#Comedy Series#Musical Comedy#Saturday Night Live#Reviews#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmenastar.com

Olivia Rodrigo doesn’t have 'perfect skin'

Olivia Rodrigo can't "expect to have perfect skin" all the time as a teenager. The ‘Drivers License’ hitmaker admitted her skin can flare up at any time but thinks her complexion is nearly flawless for a teen. She told Vogue: “My skin is alright. I am a teenager. I am...
Musiccelebmix.com

Olivia Rodrigo’s Album “SOUR” Is Bitter Sweet

Olivia Rodrigo just released her debut album, “SOUR,” on Friday, May 20, through Geffen Records (Polydor Records in the UK), and it is so bitter sweet. The 11-track album takes listeners on a ride of a teenage break-up and the mixed emotions that come with it. She may have been thrown into the spotlight at a young age, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have the same feelings as a regular teenager.
Musicboisestatepublicradio.org

On 'Sour,' Olivia Rodrigo Is A Lowercase Girl With Caps-Lock Feelings

Lowercase girls tend to fly under the radar by design, but once you start looking you'll see them everywhere. For one thing, they've been all over the streaming charts in the past few years: folklore, evermore, "thank u, next," girl in red, mxmtoon, dodie, beabadoobee, how i'm feeling now, "drivers license," "deja vu," "good 4 u" — to name just a few recent, femme-forward musical phenomena that wouldn't even think of imposing the tyranny of capital letters on the listener's imagination.
Musiccoupdemainmagazine.com

Olivia Rodrigo releases new song 'good 4 u' + 'Sour' album trailer.

Ahead of her Saturday Night Live debut this weekend, Olivia Rodrigo has shared a new song, 'good 4 u', as well as a live performance video for 'deja vu', and a trailer for her forthcoming album 'Sour' (out next week). Listen to / watch all of the above below...
Musicfloridanewstimes.com

Olivia Rodrigo interpolates Taylor Swift songs from sour album

Everyone knew that Olivia Rodrigo was a big fan of Taylor Swift, but she took it a step further. sour album. When the album was released at midnight local time on Friday, New Zealand fans first listened to the new track, stating that “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back” featured Swift and Jack Antonoff as writers. POPSUGAR can see that Swift and Antonoff are crediting the song, but they aren’t collaborating on the track.Fans thought the track was sampled first Swift’s “New Year’s Day” From reputation, It’s actually song interpolation. Befitting, this song also includes some Easter eggs. The track title contains the numbers 1 and 3, which together make up Swift’s lucky number 13. Also, the sum of the album release dates is 2 + 0 + 2 + 1 + 0 + 5 + 2 + 1. 13 too. Despicable!
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

All of Pop Music Is Olivia Rodrigo's Playground

Olivia Rodrigo could have been designed in a laboratory as the perfect teen pop star — except the best part is how gloriously, messily, authentically human she is. She’s a whole new pop-queen paradigm, ripping up the old playbook and starting again. She seemingly blew in out of nowhere to hit Number One with her instant-classic debut single, “Drivers License.” It’s one of the all-time great debuts — yet somehow the sequels, “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U,” are even better? And the first of those sequels is about taunting her ex about how they used to bond over listening to Billy Joel? Who had his last hit 10 years before Olivia Rodrigo was born?
Internetstayhipp.com

Olivia Rodrigo ‘Sour’ Twitter Reaction Memes

Breakout artist Olivia Rodrigo dropped her debut album Sour on May 21 and internet users are reacting with hilarious memes and gifs. Her album features the angst-driven “good 4 u” and her No. 1 hit and nostalgia inducing track “Drivers License.”. Sour is taking listeners on a cathartic journey and...
MusicRefinery29

Why It Literally Hurts To Listen To Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour

If you woke up to your entire timeline feeling feelings about Olivia Rodrigo's newly-released Sour, you are far from alone. In fact, nothing has made us feel quite as emo in perhaps a whole entire generation. "Sour is excellent and also, I hope, the new Jagged Little Pill in that I hope even the teens who have not yet had the chance to have their hearts broken can listen to it and go through every emotion as an anticipatory exercise," one listener tweeted. "Olivia Rodrigo's whole album Sour is your friendly reminder to never hurt a Pisces' feelings," another posted. "I've spent the entire pandemic regressing into an angsty teenager and I just reached my final form, thank u Olivia Rodrigo," read another tweet.
CelebritiesDaily Californian

Angst, intimacy and heartbreak abound on Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album ‘Sour’

No pop star in recent memory has had a rise to stardom quite like Olivia Rodrigo’s. The Disney-actress-turned-singer became a worldwide sensation seemingly overnight after the release of her debut single, “Drivers License,” in January. The track blew up on TikTok, and it wasn’t long before it took the rest of the internet by storm: “Drivers License” broke Spotify’s record for most streams in a single week and spent eight weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. After the success of “Drivers License,” all eyes were on Rodrigo as critics and fans waited eagerly to see whether she would live up to the high standard set by her debut. She quickly met that standard with her subsequent hits “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U,” and with the arrival of her debut album Sour, Rodrigo has shown that she’s even more talented and multifaceted than we anticipated.
MusicMarconews.com

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album 'Sour' is pop savagery wrapped in innocence and we're obsessed

Olivia Rodrigo is turning heartbreak into hit song after hit song. The 18-year-old singer-songwriter's debut album "Sour" (out now) is raw, honest and catchy. "Sour" brings to life the duality of the true savagery wrapped in innocence that Rodrigo embodies in her music. It's sonically sweet, but it’s melodramatic and moody – and not in the condescending way adults tend to talk about teen girls and their feelings. There's a Sour Patch Kids ethos happening ("First they're sour, then they're sweet") with the album title and the cover art that plays on the same youthful nostalgia as the music.
Celebritieswashingtonnewsday.com

Olivia Rodrigo Isn’t Bothered by Rumors; ‘It’s none of my own,’ says the narrator.

Olivia Rodrigo Isn’t Bothered by Rumors; ‘It’s none of my own,’ says the narrator. It’s difficult to think of a singer who has had a more successful year than Olivia Rodrigo. She wisely decided to release her first album, Sour, after her debut single “Drivers License” broke numerous records. The song, which debuted at number one on Friday, May 21, 2021, is already doing well and is on track to do so again. Rodrigo’s third single, “Good 4 U,” was recently certified as her second number one album.
Beauty & FashionLaredo Morning Times

Olivia Rodrigo Is a Revelatory New Pop Voice on 'Sour.' Deal With It

In the first few seconds of her debut album, Sour, Olivia Rodrigo declares, “I want it to be, like, messy!” That shouldn’t be too difficult for a pop star who emerged seemingly out of nowhere in January, a Disney actress whose hit “Drivers License” ignited widespread interest in a love triangle between her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-stars. Rodrigo belted extremely relatable, heart-wrenching lines about doing something you were supposed to do with your partner but are now doing alone — and it gave us a glimpse of her songwriting potential. It’s only May, but “Drivers License” is already the song of the year. We’ve given Rodrigo the keys. We’re just lucky to be along for the ride.