Welcome to another Tuesday edition of NHL Rumours! The regular season is winding down as the push to the playoffs is on. With the calendar flipping to May, we are inching closer to the draft lottery, and the expansion draft. Not to mention free agency. Some teams are riding high heading into the end of the season, while others are on the losing end of things. There is still lots of news out there and the Last Word on Hockey crew has got you covered. In today’s edition of NHL Rumours, we look at the Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs and St. Louis Blues.