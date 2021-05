On Monday, the field for the 2021 Paradise Jam tournament was announced, with Duquesne scheduled to take on Northeastern on Nov. 19 in the first round. The eight-team event will take place over four days, with each team set to play three games at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center in St. Thomas. Duquesne’s side of the bracket includes the Dukes, Southern Illinois, Colorado, and Northeastern, while Brown, Bradley Colorado State and Creighton are on the other side.