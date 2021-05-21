How To Play Classic Arcade Games On Oculus Quest

If you haven't broken into the world of virtual reality, maybe today is the day to try. You can get the Oculus Quest 2 all-in-one headset at Newegg for $399 and it comes with a $20 promotional gift card. Despite the popularity of this headset, we have seen very few deals on it since its release. In fact, because of its popularity it's been hard to find in stock at all sometimes. This is the 256GB version of the drive, giving you plenty of room for storing games and such. The 64GB version goes for $299, but it doesn't come with a gift card incentive and has four times less storage.