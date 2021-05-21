How To Play Classic Arcade Games On Oculus Quest
Turn your Quest or Quest 2 headset into an all-in-one retro arcade featuring classic games and consoles. Miss visiting your local arcade and blowing all your hard-earned quarters on classic lightgun games? Well, fret not, because today we’re breaking down how to turn your Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 VR headset into an all-in-one retro arcade. Yes, that’s right, using the right combination of virtual emulators you can transform your modern standalone VR headset into an interactive gallery bursting at the seams with classic arcade games.vrscout.com